Fire Hits Lancaster County Hotel

LANCASTER COUNTY – Crews battled a Thursday morning fire at a Lancaster County hotel. First responders got the call at 2:40 a.m. to Amish View Inn and Suites in the 3100 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in Bird-in Hand. Units arrived with a working fire on the first floor and heavy smoke on multiple floors. Multiple occupants were trapped in rooms and rescues were made via ground ladders. Several occupants, in attempts to escape, broke windows and tied bed sheets together to create ropes to escape. State Police report the fire originated on the first floor vending area. Two vending machines were heavily damaged. Two people received medical treatment at Lancaster General. One firefighter suffered a minor injury. The fire was ruled accidental.