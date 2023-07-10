Fire Hits Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market

HARRISBURG (AP) – A fast-moving fire has severely damaged an historic market building in Harrisburg. The fire at the Broad Street Market was reported around 1 a.m. today, but was brought under control a short time later. The site housed a stone building and a brick building that had stood for about 145 years, but the brick building was the only one damaged. Part of that structure was destroyed, but city officials say they’re hopeful it can be rebuilt. Authorities believe no one was in the building when the fire broke out, and the cause remains under investigation. No injuries were reported. It’s believed to be the oldest continuously operated market house in the United States. The Broad Street Market, about four blocks from the state Capitol, had in recent years bounced back from decay to become a thriving cultural and community spot.