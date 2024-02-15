Fire Destroys Lancaster County Grocery Store

LANCASTER COUNTY – A four alarm blaze has devastated Martin’s Country Market in the 1700 block of Main Street in Ephrata, Lancaster County. Units responded shortly before 4 a.m. today and found thick smoke coming from the structure and fire from the roof. Fire departments from several counties were called to the scene. Lincoln Fire Company Public Information Officer, Randy Gockley said a store employee arrived to work and smelled smoke. The person then called 911. It was not long after that when fire alarms went off inside the building, which did not have a sprinkler system. Reports are that the blaze was confined to the market and not to the appliance and furniture store next door. The firewall between the two businesses did become unstable. A cause of the fire is under investigation by a State Police Marshal. Damage is extensive. There was one minor injury reported. The owners say the store will be closed indefinitely, but they do plan to rebuild and reopen.