Fire At York County Paper Mill

YORK COUNTY – York County fire units responded early this morning to Pixelle Specialty Solutions along S. Main Street in Spring Grove. Authorities say the call came in around 3 a.m. and went to two alarms. Pixelle President & CEO, Ross Bushnell says their team responded quickly and followed established safety protocols, containing the fire before emergency crews arrived. Crews cleared the scene by 5 a.m. No one was hurt. A cause of the fire is under investigation.