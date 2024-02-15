Fire At A Lancaster County Store

LANCASTER COUNTY – A multi-alarm blaze in Lancaster County is keeping firefighters busy. Units responded shortly before 4 a.m. today to Martin’s Country Market in the 1700 block of Main Street (Route 322) in Ephrata Township. Thick smoke is coming from the structure with initial reports seeing fire from the roof. Fire departments from several counties have been called to the scene. So far, no injuries have been reported. If you normally travel Route 322 in that area, you will need to take an alternate route.