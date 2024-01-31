Fire At Lancaster County Restaurant

BIRD IN HAND – A two alarm building fire has damaged the Bird in Hand Family Restaurant in the 2700 block of Old Philadelphia Pike in Lancaster County. Units responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. yesterday as heavy fire was reported seen coming from the roof. There are no reports of any injuries. An investigation as to what caused the blaze is underway. The incident comes after a major explosion and fire on December 18th of last year at the neighboring Bird in Hand Family Inn which claimed the life of the night auditor, Michelle Miller.