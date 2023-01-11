Fire At Hershey Farm Restaurant

STRASBURG – A popular Lancaster County restaurant was hit by fire. Authorities responded yesterday around 11:49 a.m. to Hershey Farms Restaurant and Inn in the 200 block of Hartman Bridge Road in Strasburg Township. Upon arrival, first responders encountered heavy smoke and fire. The location was closed to the public at the time and the building was occupied by employees, who did escape safely. The fire began in the roof area. PSP Fire Marshals determined the cause of the fire was accidental. The fire caused a multi-million dollar loss to the structure and contents. About 24 fire departments responded to assist at the scene.