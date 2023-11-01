Fines Proposed For Parents Of School Bullies

HARRISBURG – Parents of school bullies would face a fine and possible community service under legislation being proposed by Cambria County Rep. Frank Burns. He says his House Bill 1778 is a bold parental accountability measure. After the first incident, parents would be told what action was taken by the school. After a second incident, parents would be required to take a parenting class on bullying and would be asked to attend a bullying resolution conference. If a student bullies a third time or more in the same school year, the bill would ensure that the bully’s parents receive a court citation and a fine up to $750 and/or community service. A second bill, House Bill 1779, called the PA Anti-Bullying Bill of Rights, would spell out the rights of students, parents, and schools as they relate to bullying and builds on the Safe2Say anonymous violence and bullying reporting program implemented in schools statewide. It also would require schools to designate an anti-bullying specialist to track, investigate, and follow up on reports of bullying and cyber-bullying. It also would lay out detailed information that schools must send monthly to the PA Department of Education for each verified incident.