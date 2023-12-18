Final Week For Water Street Mission Food Drive

LANCASTER – The 2023 Rescue Mission Food Drive for Lancaster’s Water Street Mission runs through Friday, December 22. The Mission is partnering with local businesses and individuals for a massive campaign to fuel their yearlong efforts of providing food to the needy. All donations can be dropped off at Water Street Mission’s campus or one of over 30 Lancaster County locations. The Mission’s President Jack Crowley says the impact a meal can make in showing love to someone in need is huge. One meal can be the tipping point for someone deciding to reach out for help or take that next step to pursue a fuller life. Information on what food items are needed and the drop off locations can be found at rescuemissionfooddrive.org