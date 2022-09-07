Final Opportunity To Help At Upcoming Tour

YORK/ALLENTOWN – Preparations are underway for the upcoming 2022 God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham. The tour starts with two stops in the Keystone State: Allentown and York. Pastor Steve Rhoads is working with local churches in both cities to have prayer team members to help with those who respond to the call of the Gospel at the tour. The Christian Life and Witness class is about three hours and is required to be completed in order to be a prayer team member at the tour. The York class is from 9 a.m. till noon Saturday, Sept. 10th at Genesis Church, 1405 Seven Valleys Road in York. The Allentown class is at the same time and date at the Rivers of Life Seibert Church at 617 N 10th Street in Allentown. Simply show up and attend the class. The God Loves You Tour is Saturday, September 24 at 7 p.m. at the Allentown Fairgrounds and Sunday, September 25 at 4 p.m. at the Bobcat of York Grandstand stage at the York Expo Center. The event is free and no tickets are needed. Check out GodLovesYouTour.com for further information.