Final Day To Help Ministries Through Faithful Give

LANCASTER – Day 3 of Faithful Give is underway to provide a place for area ministries to come together to be blessed with three days of giving. Biblically faithful donors and Christian organizations can joyfully partner together in redemptive causes. You can help over 50 organizations that are participating, including Embracing Brokenness Ministries, Empower Hope, Friendship Community, Handi-Vangelism, Harvest USA, Homes for Hope, and Joy El. You can find out more and make an online donation to the participating outreaches at FaithfulGive.org.