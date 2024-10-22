Final Day Of Faithful Give

LANCASTER – Today is the final day to participate in Faithful Give. The mission of FaithfulGive is to personify Jesus’ love to the Lancaster community by connecting biblically faithful donors and organizations so they can partner together in redemptive causes. Some of the area ministries participating in FaithfulGive include Align Life Ministries, Blessings of Hope, Calvary Homes, Child Evangelism Fellowship, Dayspring Christian Academy, and Eastern Mennonite Missions. Find out more at faithfulgive.org. So far, about $768,000 has been contributed to help area ministries. Thank you for your prayerful and generous support.