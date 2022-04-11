Final Day For Maryland Legislative Session

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – Today is the last day of Maryland’s legislative session with the most high-profile measures already passed into law. The General Assembly’s 90-day session is to adjourn at midnight tonight. Democrats, who control the legislature, and Republican Gov. Larry Hogan already have signed a bipartisan budget with $1.86 billion in tax relief over five years for Maryland retirees, small businesses, and low-income families. Lawmakers also have enacted a paid family leave program and have expanded access to abortion in the state over the governor’s veto. They also have passed into law a broad measure aimed at slowing climate change, after Hogan said he would let the bill go into law without his signature.