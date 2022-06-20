Films Now Coming From Sight & Sound

STRASBURG – Sight & Sound is now into making films. The Lancaster County based ministry will be taking their passion for storytelling from the big stage to the big screen. Sight & Sound Films will tell true stories about historical figures whose lives changed the world because Jesus Christ first changed them. Coming to movie theatres this December will be their first film entitled “I Heard The Bells” which tells the inspiring true story behind the beloved Christmas carol and it’s author, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. You can learn more their first film at IHeardtheBellsMovie.com.