Fighting For Life In Harrisburg Spotlighted

LANCASTER – Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight features a gathering of state lawmakers, clergy, mothers, college students, and pro life groups coming to the state Capitol in Harrisburg to highlight June as “Life Month” in PA and mark the third year since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Hear more about the fight for life in the halls of Harrisburg and around the state on Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight at 12:30 on WDAC and 2 p.m. on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under”podcasts.”