Fewer Problems With PA Mail In Ballots

HARRISBURG (AP) – The rate of PA mail-in ballots rejected for technicalities saw a drop in last month’s primary election after state officials tried to help voters avoid mistakes that might get their ballots thrown out. PA’s top election official, Secretary of State Al Schmidt said counties reported a 13.5% decrease in mail-in ballots that were rejected for reasons the state had tried to address with a redesigned ballot envelope and instructions for voting by mail. That is compared to the 2023 primary election. The success of the mail-in vote could be critical to determining the outcome of November’s presidential election in PA.