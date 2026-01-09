Fewer PA Abortions Reported In 2024

HARRISBURG – The PA Department of Health released a report showing 2,466 fewer abortions occurred in PA in 2024, compared to 2023. In all, 32,946 abortions occurred in PA in 2024. PA Pro Life Federation Director, Maria Gallagher said every abortion is a tragedy, but the decline is good news. The dramatic drop demonstrates that more women in PA are getting the support they need to bring their babies into the world. She expressed appreciation to the many pregnancy resource centers in the Keystone State which offer comprehensive counseling and material aid to women in need. The vitally important centers charge nothing for their services, which are a life-saver for many women and their children. The age group having the most abortions are 25-29-year-olds, accounting for nearly 28% of the total. The vast majority of abortions – 93% – were performed in ten counties: Allegheny, Berks, Bucks, Dauphin, Delaware, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, and York.