Fetterman Seeks To Eliminate Student Meal Debt

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman introduced legislation to pay off all outstanding student meal debt. The legislation also would grant the USDA new authority to purchase food for food banks. Fetterman said it’s long past time to stop humiliating kids and penalizing hunger. There are over 20 million children in the U.S. who can’t afford their school meals. In PA alone, there are nearly half a million food insecure children who collectively owe nearly $234 million in total debt. The bill will ease the financial burden on working families by directing the USDA to pay for all debts owed to schools for school lunch or breakfast programs.