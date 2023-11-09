Fetterman Seeks Better Street Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has introduced legislation to improve street infrastructure and prevent the loss of lives on unsafe streets. Seniors, children, and those with disabilities are more likely to be hit in preventable accidents. Between 2012 and 2020, 1,426 pedestrians were killed on PA streets. Experts have dubbed State Street in Harrisburg the “deadliest road in America.” Unsafe, poorly designed streets are also a significant barrier to economic revitalization, particularly in smaller cities and towns. The Building Safer Streets Act would bring street design standards into the 21st century and make way for innovative, locally-sensitive street designs and improvements by providing government agencies from the federal to local level with resources to remove red tape and make streets safer. It will also adjust street safety-focused grants so that the money reaches small communities.