Fetterman Released From Hospital

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman is out of a hospital in Washington, DC after a two-day stay following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. His office said Fetterman was discharged from George Washington University Hospital after tests found no evidence of a new stroke or a seizure. Fetterman checked himself in on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded during a Senate Democrat retreat. He continues to suffer the after effects of the stroke.