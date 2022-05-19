Fetterman Ready To Return To Duties

HARRISBURG – The Wolf Administration announced that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman submitted his declaration to the General Assembly that he is again able to discharge the powers and duties of the office of lieutenant governor. With the declaration, he will be able to resume the powers and duties of the office on May 23, 2022. Until that time, Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman will continue temporarily to assume the duties of acting lieutenant governor, per a standard process under PA law. Fetterman, who won the Democrat race for U.S. Senate, is recuperating from a procedure which implanted a pacemaker with a defibrillator in his heart. The Democrat on track for a full recovery.