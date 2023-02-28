Fetterman On Path To Recovery

WASHINGTON, DC – A spokesman for PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is “on a path to recovery” after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks. Fetterman’s Communications Director Joe Calvello said in a statement that the senator’s recovery will be a “weeks-long process.” He added that Fetterman is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news. He especially appreciated the flood of well-wishes. Fetterman is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he checked in Feb. 15 as he was still struggling with the after-effects of a stroke. His office said then that he had experienced depression before, but it had become severe.