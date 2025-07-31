Fetterman Memoir To Be Released

NEW YORK (AP) – PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman’s publisher has announced the release of his memoir, “Unfettered,” set for Nov. 11. The book covers Fetterman’s journey from being the mayor of Braddock, PA, to becoming a national figure. The book also delves into Fetterman’s political battles and his physical and mental health challenges, including a stroke in 2022 and clashes with both Republicans and members of his own party. Fetterman is known for his unique style and imposing height. The Democrat senator collaborated with Buzz Bissinger of “Friday Night Lights” fame on the memoir, which promises an honest look at his life and career.