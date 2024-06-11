Fetterman Involved In Sunday Accident In Maryland

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was treated at a hospital for a bruised shoulder after a car accident on Sunday morning in Maryland. He was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon. Maryland State Police said officers responded to the area of westbound Interstate 70 at Interstate 68 shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday for a two-vehicle crash. Police said Fetterman was the driver of the Chevrolet Traverse that struck the rear of a Chevrolet Impala for an “unknown” reason. Their investigation continues. Fetterman and his wife Gisele were both evaluated at a local hospital and discharged within hours. The senator returned to his home in Braddock and is expected to be back in the Senate for votes this week.