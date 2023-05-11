Fetterman Introduces Universal School Meals Program

WASHINGTON, DC – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman on Wednesday joined his colleagues to introduce the Universal School Meals Program Act of 2023. The bill would provide free breakfast, lunch, and dinner to every student – to ensure that no child in this country goes hungry. The Universal School Meals Program Act of 2023 would provide free breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack to every school-age child; put an end to school lunch shaming; increase the reimbursement rate for school meals; reimburse schools for previously-accrued school lunch debt; provide incentives for local food procurement; and provide free summer meals to low-income children, among other provisions.