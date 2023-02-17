Fetterman Hospitalized For Clinical Depression

WASHINGTON, DC – PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman is in Walter Reed Medical Center to seek treatment for clinical depression. His office said that Fetterman checked himself in Wednesday night. Fetterman continues to struggle with the after-effects of a stroke he suffered last May. His chief of staff says Fetterman has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, but it became severe in recent weeks. Doctors at Walter Reed told them that Fetterman is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself. The 53-year-old Democrat is in his first weeks as a U.S. senator. Last week, Fetterman stayed two days at George Washington University Hospital, checking himself in after becoming lightheaded.