Fetterman Hospitalized After Feeling Lightheaded

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has been hospitalized after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat. Fetterman suffered a stroke last year while campaigning for office. In a statement Wednesday night, the office of the PA Democrat says initial tests do not show evidence of a new stroke. The senator’s communications director, Joe Calvello, says in the statement that doctors are running more tests and that the senator remains at George Washington University Hospital for observation. Calvello added that Fetterman is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family.