Fetterman Health Update Released

WASHINGTON, DC – An update has been released on the condition of PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman. Fetterman has been hospitalized since Wednesday after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democrat retreat. His Communications Director, Joe Calvello said Fetterman received results of his MRI. According to doctors at the George Washington University Hospital, the results of the MRI, along with the results of all of the other tests, rule out a new stroke. The Democrat lawmaker is being monitored with an EEG for signs of seizure. So far there are no signs of seizure, but he is still being monitored. Calvello gave no indication about when Fetterman might leave the hospital. Last year, Fetterman suffered a stroke during his campaign for the Senate.