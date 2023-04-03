Fetterman Back Home From Hospital

HARRISBURG (AP) – PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has left Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after six weeks of inpatient treatment for clinical depression, with plans to return to the Senate in mid-April. Fetterman’s office said that he’s back home in Braddock with his depression “in remission.” It says his depression was treated with medication and he’s wearing hearing aids for hearing loss. Fetterman checked into Walter Reed after weeks of what aides described him as being withdrawn and uninterested in eating or talking. The 53-year-old Democrat is still recovering from the after-effects of the stroke he suffered last May. Doctors say post-stroke depression is common and treatable.