Fetterman Back Home After Fall

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – PA U.S. Sen. John Fetterman says he’s back home with his family after being hospitalized last week. The senator’s office said he had a ventricular fibrillation flare-up that caused him to feel light-headed and fall during an early morning walk on Thursday. Ventricular fibrillation is the most serious form of abnormal heartbeat and can lead to cardiac arrest. The Democrat posted a picture Saturday on X that showed the after effects to his nose and forehead, saying “20 stitches later and a full recovery, I’m back home.” Fetterman also said he was grateful for the medical team that treated him. The 56-year-old Fetterman was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy and another type of abnormal heartbeat, atrial fibrillation, after he suffered a stroke during his 2022 campaign.