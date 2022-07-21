Fetterman Able To Run For PA Senate After Stroke

HARRISBURG (AP) – In his first media interview since having a stroke two months ago, Democrat U.S. Senate nominee John Fetterman says he’s “100% able to run fully and to win” against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz in November. The current lieutenant governor spoke over video Wednesday with a Pittsburgh newspaper reporter and disclosed for the first time that he’s having lingering, sporadic difficulties with his hearing and speaking. But Fetterman insists he has “no physical limits,” says he’s working with a speech therapist, and says he wouldn’t run if he thought he couldn’t endure a campaign.