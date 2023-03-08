Female State Reps. Call For Zabel Resignation

HARRISBURG – In reaction to the announcement that Delaware County Rep. Mike Zabel will not resign from the PA House, more than a dozen female state representatives led by Bucks County Rep. Kristin Marcell delivered a letter to House Speaker Joanna McClinton and Zabel renewing the call for his resignation. The letter said “Knowing Rep. Zabel will not be serving in the halls of the Capitol is the only way women who have had to deal with the grotesque and repeated conduct from this serial harasser will be able to feel safe. What makes this situation even more intolerable is that House Democratic leadership, which has at times consisted of a number of different women, covered up these actions and remained silent on them until Rep. Zabel was finally caught.”