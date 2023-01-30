FEMA Disaster Help Deadline For Hurricane Ida Approaches

PHILADELPHIA – The period of FEMA disaster assistance for Hurricane Ida survivors in PA will close on March 10. The Hurricane Ida disaster in PA was declared on September 10, 2021. Persons who applied for FEMA Individual Assistance, your opportunity to receive additional assistance, if eligible, or to appeal the denial of assistance, ends on March 10. Impacted individuals need to submit all final requests, required documentation, and/or appeal letters before then. Those impacted by Hurricane Ida who still have unmet needs like home repair, rental assistance, furnishings, transportation or help navigating your FEMA application in York, Bucks or Montgomery Counties can call 833-461-8432. For Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, Bedford or Northampton Counties, call 267-888-7471. You will be connected to a case manager who can help navigate the process, specific to your individual needs.