Felon Nabbed At Lancaster County Sheetz

LANCASTER – A wanted felon was taken into police custody yesterday afternoon at a Lancaster County Sheetz. Manheim Township Police was alerted that a 25-year-old man from Lancaster was wanted on felony warrants. Officers caught up to the man’s vehicle just after he parked at the gas pumps at the Sheetz at 1790 Millersville Road and went inside. Officers surrounded the business and entered to make contact with him. The suspect fled the store in an effort to escape. He was taken into custody after a brief foot chase and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Additional charges will be filed.