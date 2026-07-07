Fee Proposed For Neighboring States Using PA Power

HARRISBURG – Blair County Rep. Andrea Verobish plans to introduce legislation that would charge a grid maintenance fee on every megawatt of power flowing through high voltage transmission lines in the Commonwealth going to neighboring states. PA is a significant energy exporter, meaning that the Keystone State produces substantially more electricity than we consume. At the same time, many of our neighboring states are power importers, as they do not generate enough power to supply their own residents and rely on PA to keep their lights on. Yet, PA ratepayers are being asked to shoulder the costs of building expensive new electric transmission projects to send our power to our neighboring states. The imposed fee would be paid by out-of-state ratepayers and the funds would be used to lower electric bills for residents and businesses within PA. A co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the measure is being circulated.