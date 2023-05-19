Fee Increases For PA Fishing

HARRISBURG – The PA Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners gave final approval to a list of proposed fishing license fee adjustments for the 2024 license year. The price of the most common fishing licenses and permits, a Resident Annual Fishing License, Trout Permit, and Combination Trout/Lake Erie Permit, would increase by $2.50 each when 2024 licenses go on sale on December 1, 2023. Separate adjustments would be applied to other license and permit categories for non-residents, seniors, and tourists. Revenues from the fee adjustments are expected to generate an estimated $2.4 to $2.9 million annually for the Commission’s Fish Fund to support fishing related programs.