Feds Approve Power Plants In Mid-Atlantic Grid

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a proposal from the operator of the congested mid-Atlantic grid to head off the potential for power shortages. However, critics of the Tuesday night decision say it will effectively fast-track the construction of new natural gas plants that emit greenhouse gases. PA-based PJM said it made the proposal because a power shortage could affect the grid as early as 2026. Demand for electricity has increased as tech companies competing in the artificial intelligence race pursue new power supplies for energy-hungry data centers. At the same time, coal-fired plants and aging nuclear plants are retiring. PJM coordinates the electric grid through PA, Delaware, Maryland, and 11 other states.