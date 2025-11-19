Federal Loan To Restart Three Mile Island

HARRISBURG (AP) – The U.S. Department of Energy says it’s loaning $1 billion to help finance the restart of the nuclear power plant at Three Mile Island to supply power to data centers for tech giant Microsoft. The loan will lower the borrowing costs for Constellation Energy, which owns Three Mile Island’s lone functioning nuclear power reactor. The reactor had been mothballed for five years when Constellation Energy announced last year that it would spend $1.6 billion to restart it under a 20-year agreement with Microsoft to buy the power. Constellation Energy renamed the functioning unit the Crane Clean Energy Center as it works to restore equipment including the turbine, generator, main power transformer and cooling and control systems. It hopes to bring the plant back online in 2027.