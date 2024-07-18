Federal Grant For Major Bridge Project

HARRISBURG – A $500 million grant through the Federal Highway Administration’s Bridge Investment Program will help replace the I-83 South Bridge, which connects downtown Harrisburg in Dauphin County to the west shore in Cumberland County. The bridge currently carries more than 125,000 vehicles over the Susquehanna River every day, 15% of which is truck traffic. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, along with state and local officials were on hand for the announcement. The I-83 South Bridge was originally built in 1960 and widened in 1982. It is the major cross-river connection in downtown Harrisburg and is key to inter-modal connectivity – linking PA’s capital region with Baltimore.