Federal Government Shutdown Ends

WASHINGTON, DC – President Donald Trump signed a government funding bill Wednesday night, ending a 43 day shutdown.

Area Congressman Lloyd Smucker voted to reopen the government. He issued a statement saying, “The historic nightmare of the Democrats’ shutdown is now over. Democrats admitted to using the American people as political leverage. Thankfully, enough Senate Democrats came to their senses to advance this continuing resolution and spending package earlier this week. The American people are right to be furious at Congressional Democrats who today—again refused to pay hardworking federal employees and soldiers, chose to keep SNAP and WIC recipients—mothers and children—hungry, and chose to keep the government closed. This shutdown was completely unnecessary.” Smucker added, “Congressional Democrats failed to assist with the most fundamental responsibility of shared governance in keeping government working for the people. History will not kindly judge the vicious indifference that Congressional Democrats have shown to the American people’s suffering these past 43 days.”

Area Congressman Dan Meuser voted to reopen the government saying, “For the past 43 days, it’s been all pain and no gain for the American people. During this time, I’ve met with food banks, Head Start programs, and SNAP recipients in my district who are suffering from the Democrat-inflicted shutdown. Some of my colleagues on the left have done the same, yet shockingly, they voted to keep the government closed. It’s time to fix the damage Democrats have caused. Republicans voted tonight to do just that—to restore SNAP payments, get TSA and air traffic controllers paid, pay our federal workers, pay our capitol police and border patrol, and pay all the people that work here in the Capitol.”