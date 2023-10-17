Father Sentenced In Son’s Death

LANCASTER – A Lancaster County man pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI and related charges and was sentenced to the mandatory 5 to 10 years in prison. 64-year-old Larry Rapp of Marietta admitted that he was drunk and high when he crashed his vehicle and killed his 41-year-old son, Chad Rapp around 1:17 a.m. on Dec. 3, 2022. The single-vehicle crash occurred on Prospect Road. Officers reported a heavy odor of alcohol coming from the elder Rapp. A blood sample showed the defendant’s Blood Alcohol Content at 0.22%, nearly three times over the legal limit. Rapp must also pay over $8,000 in restitution for the victim’s funeral.