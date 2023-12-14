Fatal York County Motorcycle Crash Investigated

YORK COUNTY – A motorcyclist died after a crash in York County. Authorities responded shortly after 3 p.m. yesterday to the first block of W. Main Street in Fawn Grove. Reports say a vehicle stopped on the road to turn into a driveway. Two vehicles in back of that vehicle had to brake quickly. A motorcycle behind them, driven by 64-year-old Kevin Frazier of Fawn Grove, failed to brake and impacted the left tailgate area of a truck in front of him. Frazier died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet. PSP-York is investigating.