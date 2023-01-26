Fatal York County Crash Victims From Lancaster County

YORK COUNTY – Two men who died in York County crash yesterday afternoon have been identified. State Police say 20-year-old Samantha Hilker of York was driving north in the 3800 block of Delta Road in Lower Chanceford Township when her vehicle swerved into the southbound lane crashing head-on into a vehicle and killing the occupants. The southbound driver was identified as 43-year-old Andrew Smucker of Lancaster.and his passenger was 77-year-old Benuel Smucker, also of Lancaster. Both died at the scene. Hilker was taken to York Hospital in critical condition.