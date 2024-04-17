Fatal York County Crash Investigated

YORK COUNTY – Authorities are investigating a fatal York County crash. Yesterday around 8:25 a.m., police responded to Route 30 East at Kenneth Road for a crash involving 13 vehicles. Officers found one person deceased and numerous people trapped with varying injuries. They were transported to York Hospital for treatment. It was necessary to close both east and westbound lanes of Route 30 until 6 p.m. while officers conducted an investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact West Manchester Township Police Officer David Coates at 717-792-9514, ext 301.