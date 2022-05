Fatal York County Crash Investigated

YORK COUNTY – PSP York is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Chanceford Township, York County. According to police, the male driver of a GMC Canyon was southbound on Route 74 around 4:22 p.m. yesterday when the driver of a Subaru Legacy failed to stop at a stop sign. The driver of the GMC was taken to WellSpan York Hospital where he died. The condition of the other driver was not known. The names of the drivers have not been released.