Fatal York County Crash Investigated

YORK COUNTY – A 16-year-old York County girl died in a Saturday afternoon crash. Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 3:18 p.m. in the area of the 1500 block of East Canal and Fox Run Roads in Dover Township. The York County Coroner’s Office says Autumn Short of Dover Township was a front seat passenger in the crash. She was taken to York Hospital where she later died. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Northern York County Regional Police are investigating.