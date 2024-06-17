Fatal Weekend Crash On PA Turnpike

LANCASTER – Two people lost their lives after a weekend crash on the PA Turnpike in Lancaster County. Troopers responded Saturday around 4 a.m. to the westbound lanes at mile marker 270.4 in Penn Township. Investigators say 34-year-old Sarah Harper of Harrisburg was driving in the right lane when for unknown reasons veered across the left lane and struck the concrete median. Her vehicle then traveled across both lanes in an uncontrolled manner, traveling up an embankment, and becoming airborne. The vehicle then hit the ground and rolled on a grass area before landing back on its wheels. Both Harper and her passenger, 43-year-old Nicholas Blouch of Harrisburg, were ejected. Blouch was pronounced dead at the scene. Harper was taken to Hershey Hospital where she later died. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact PSP-Bowmansville at 717-445-6716.