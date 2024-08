Fatal Weekend Crash In York County

YORK COUNTY – A two-vehicle crash in Shrewsbury Township, York County over the weekend has claimed a life. Authorities say a vehicle driven by a 61-year-old woman crashed into a vehicle with two occupants in the area of Mount Airy Road and Buchanan Avenue on Saturday around 6 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released. The other two were taken for treatment. State Police are investigating the incident.