Fatal Weekend Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – One person died after a crash in Lancaster County. On Saturday at 2 p.m., the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash with rollover on Route 222 in West Earl Township. A deputy coroner pronounced 60-year-old Edwin Hayes of Ephrata dead. Hayes was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for a further examination. The cause and manner of death are currently pending.