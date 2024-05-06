Fatal Truck Crash In Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY – State Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in Lancaster County. Around 6:37 a.m., troopers received word of a tanker truck on fire in the 1900 block of Furnace Hills Pike in Elizabeth Township. An investigation found that the truck, driven by 31-year-old Josue Vasquez of Marietta, was hauling asphalt. The northbound truck swerved off the roadway and collided with a utility pole, a fence, and embankment, and a tree. The truck then caught fire. Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.